England international would be open to a move to Newcastle after bid rejected

Leicester City FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison would be open to a move to Newcastle after a £40M bid was rejected.

Maddison stood out in a Leicester side which struggled last season. After qualifying for Europe the season before, Leicester finished with 14 fewer points a year later, and failed to qualify for European football.

Leicester are yet to make any summer signings, whilst clubs around them are strengthening, so they may continue to struggle going into next season.

Now, they could be in even more trouble, with The Sun (via The Boot Room) claiming that Maddison would be open to a move to Newcastle, after Leicester initially rejected a £40m bid.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham star on verge of exit after six years at the club
Manchester United star set to leave Old Trafford and join London club
Video: Liverpool players show their support for Darwin Nunez following his goal against Manchester City

The report claims that Leicester want a fee of around £60m for Maddison, but they may be forced to accept lower if the England international pushes for a move.

Maddison may be looking to make a late attempt to make the England squad ahead of the World Cup, after being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s latest squads.

The 25-year-old has to be at the top of his game to be noticed by Southgate, and if he believes he will be able to achieve that at Newcastle, then it could be a smart move.

More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.