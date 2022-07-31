Leicester City midfielder James Maddison would be open to a move to Newcastle after a £40M bid was rejected.

Maddison stood out in a Leicester side which struggled last season. After qualifying for Europe the season before, Leicester finished with 14 fewer points a year later, and failed to qualify for European football.

Leicester are yet to make any summer signings, whilst clubs around them are strengthening, so they may continue to struggle going into next season.

Now, they could be in even more trouble, with The Sun (via The Boot Room) claiming that Maddison would be open to a move to Newcastle, after Leicester initially rejected a £40m bid.

The report claims that Leicester want a fee of around £60m for Maddison, but they may be forced to accept lower if the England international pushes for a move.

Maddison may be looking to make a late attempt to make the England squad ahead of the World Cup, after being omitted from Gareth Southgate’s latest squads.

The 25-year-old has to be at the top of his game to be noticed by Southgate, and if he believes he will be able to achieve that at Newcastle, then it could be a smart move.