Arsenal may still sign a new midfielder this summer, but outgoings are key, with three players potentially leaving the club.

Arsenal didn’t mess around at the beginning of the transfer window, signing multiple players in different positions to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

One player Arsenal have been heavily linked with is Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, and according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, the Belgian international is still on their shortlist.

Edu Gaspar is also a big fan of Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta, but there has been no official approach from Arsenal as of yet.

However, Romano also claims that outgoings are key to any potential incoming deal, and they must find solutions for Lucas Torreira and Pablo Mari. Folarin Balogun may also leave the club on loan this summer.

Although Arsenal aren’t in any financial difficulty, they must offload players for multiple reasons. Firstly, they are only able to submit a squad of 25 players, and secondly, if they continue to buy without selling then they may breach Financial Fair Play regulations eventually.

Do Arsenal need a midfielder this summer?

On paper, Mikel Arteta has plenty of numbers in his midfield area. However, if the likes of Torreira are offloaded, and Thomas Partey’s injury issues continue, Arsenal may be left short.

Martin Odegaard was often utilised in a deeper role due to a lack of cover in midfield, but the Norwegian is undoubtedly more effective in advanced positions.