Chelsea could target a new striker this summer if Armando Broja and Timo Werner both leave the club during the transfer window.

With Romelu Lukaku leaving the club this summer, joining Inter Milan on loan, Chelsea are left with a lack of options in their forward line. Kai Havertz, Broja, and Werner are their only senior strikers as it stands, but two of them could be on their way out.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Werner could leave Chelsea this summer on loan, with a return to RB Leipzig a possibility. Romano, speaking in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, has also previously claimed that Chelsea will do everything possible to keep Broja this window.

However, if the Albanian striker does push for a move and Chelsea reluctantly let him leave, then there’s no doubt a new striker will be necessary.

Romano has claimed that Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel are exploring potential forward options in case the aforementioned duo do leave the club, but it is a difficult situation.

Many elite strikers have already moved clubs, with deals secured before Chelsea secured their new ownership.

For now, a priority is a central defender, but they could make a move for a striker once they have sold their defensive issues.