Chelsea are to prioritise another central defender this summer and two French stars could be targeted.

After losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer, Chelsea are left with a lack of cover in defence. Thomas Tuchel can call upon some younger options, such as Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah, but Chelsea may want to bring in players with more Premier League experience.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already been brought in, but Chelsea are still prioritising another central defender this window.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack,

Wesley Fofana remains on Tuchel’s shortlist, but Leicester plan to keep him this summer, so a deal could be complicated.

Another player who could possibly arrive at Stamford Bridge, according to Romano, is Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. The Frenchman isn’t a priority, however, and the two clubs are yet to begin negotiations.

Pavard is able to play in a centre-back role, as well as at wing-back. Reece James is Chelsea’s only real option at wing-back, with the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Callum Hudson-Odoi often deputising in his absence.

Signing a player capable of playing in both positions could be very useful for Tuchel, but as it stands, Pavard isn’t a priority.