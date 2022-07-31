Manchester City have offered £40m for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, who has handed in a transfer request.

Cucurella only joined Brighton at the beginning of last season, and the Spanish defender has settled into English football with ease.

So much so that he is already attracting interest from other clubs, with Manchester City prioritising the defender this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano speaking in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack. The report claims that Manchester City have submitted a £40m bid for Cucurella, but Brighton are holding out for £50m.

The 24-year-old has handed in a transfer request at his current club, and according to Romano, Cucurella is desperate to work with Pep Guardiola.

Romano also claims that Manchester City aren’t in negotiations for any other left-back, and consider Cucurella a priority this summer.

After securing a left-back, it’s expected that Manchester City’s business will be complete, unless there are more departures, after bringing in Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland.

Cucurella is an attacking full-back, who should suit Guardiola’s system perfectly. Just like Joao Cancelo, Cucurella loves to get forward, and at Manchester City, there’s no doubt he will spend more time attacking than defending.