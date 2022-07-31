Manchester United defender Ethan Laird is set to join Watford on a season-long loan deal.

Laird has been involved with the Manchester United first-team during their pre-season tour this summer. The young defender spent time on loan at Swansea and Bournemouth last season, helping to continue his progression as a young defender.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his Premier League debut for Manchester United, and he may have to wait a little while longer.

Laird is close to agreeing a deal to take him to Championship side Watford on a season-long loan, according to Manchester Evening News.

Watford recently appointed Rob Edwards as their manager, after Roy Hodgson left the club following their relegation from the Premier League.

Edwards operated a wing-back system during his time at Forest Green, a formation that would suit Laird’s attributes.

During his time at Swansea, Laird loved to get forward playing as a wing-back, and he will be given the same opportunity to do so if he completes his move to Watford.

With Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot both failing to nail down the right-back spot, Manchester United fans will be hoping Laird can progress on loan and be ready to make the step up to Premier League football.