Crystal Palace are open to selling Christian Benteke this summer, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.
The Belgium striker will be a free agent next summer and it looks like Vieira is keen on selling before losing him for nothing.
Palace already have two centre-forwards in Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Phillippe Mateta and Benteke is seen surplus to requirements at his age.
“I don’t think they’re urgently looking at that position as being as much a need of replacing as they felt a year to six months ago.”
The 31-year-old has spent last six seasons at Selhurst Park scoring 35 Premier League goals and making 177 appearances in all competitions.