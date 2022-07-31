Crystal Palace are open to selling Christian Benteke this summer, according to The Sun journalist Tom Barclay.

The Belgium striker will be a free agent next summer and it looks like Vieira is keen on selling before losing him for nothing.

Palace already have two centre-forwards in Odsonne Edouard and Jean-Phillippe Mateta and Benteke is seen surplus to requirements at his age.

Barclay told GIVEMESPORT: “I think they’d be open to a sale, but it would have to suit them because I don’t think he’s first choice now, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they stuck with what they’ve got coming in at the start of the season.

“I don’t think they’re urgently looking at that position as being as much a need of replacing as they felt a year to six months ago.”

The 31-year-old has spent last six seasons at Selhurst Park scoring 35 Premier League goals and making 177 appearances in all competitions.