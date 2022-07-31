Lionel Messi is out of contract next summer and his future at PSG is yet to be decided.

The Argentinian star joined PSG last summer after leaving Barcelona. Messi won the Ligue 1 title in his first season at the club, but he only signed a two-year deal.

A return to Barcelona could be on the cards, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside via Substack, Xavi Hernandez would be open to the idea of bringing Messi back to Spain.

However, Romano claims that PSG have discussed with Messi the possibility of extending his current contract beyond 2023, but official negotiations are yet to take place.

Many fans of the English game would love to see Messi finish his career in the Premier League, but Romano doesn’t believe his future will be in England, unfortunately.

However, if Barcelona are unable to sign their former star due to the financial difficulties they are currently in, Messi will have to assess his options if he was to leave PSG.

There’s no doubt many Premier League clubs will be keen to sign Messi if given the opportunity, but unfortunately for them, it may not be of interest to the 35-year-old.