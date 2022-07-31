Video: Liverpool players show their support for Darwin Nunez following his goal against Manchester City

Darwin Nunez sealed Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City by scoring their third goal of the game late on.

Nunez pounced in the box to get his first competitive goal for Liverpool, and the celebrations that followed showed how thrilled he was to get off the mark so early on in his tenure.

His teammates were clearly just as thrilled, with Jordan Henderson in particular showing how happy he was for the Uruguayan.

Henderson ran from the bench despite not being on the pitch to celebrate with Nunez, with him and the rest of his teammates delighted to see him score against the Premier League champions.

