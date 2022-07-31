Video: Virgil van Dijk mocks Ruben Dias by mimicking his handball

Ruben Dias was penalised for a handball towards the end of Liverpool’s game against Manchester City.

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 in the Community Shield after Mohamed Salah slotted home a late penalty, followed by a late goal by Darwin Nunez to seal the victory.

Dias gave away the penalty after handling in the box, and whilst a VAR check was taking place, Van Dijk decided to mock the Portuguese defender by imitating his handball.

Virgil mimicking Dias’ hand ball when it was being checked by VAR ? pic.twitter.com/Yx7kxk2UIn — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 31, 2022

After a lengthy VAR check, the penalty was eventually given, and Van Dijk’s impression of Dias wasn’t too far off.