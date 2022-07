West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku is edging closer to a move to Besiktas this summer.

Masuaku has struggled to become a regular at West Ham in recent years, with Aaron Creswell often occupying the left-back spot.

Now, according to journalist Ryan Taylor, Masuaku is close to joining Besiktas on a loan deal.

The report also claims that West Ham are working on a deal to sign Filip Kostic, meaning Masuaku could fall even further down the pecking order at the club.