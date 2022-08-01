Another club interested in Fofana as Chelsea and Leicester are £20m apart

Chelsea are chasing the signature of Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana to solve their centre-back issues but Paris Saint-Germain have now got involved.

According to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea and Leicester are close to £20m apart in their initial valuation but the Blues are prepared to offer more as talks are set to continue between the two English clubs this week.

However, a problem for Chelsea has now arisen as PSG have also enquired about the French star. The Paris club value Fofana at just under £55m but that won’t be even close to enough, states Jacobs.

Whether the Paris club are willing to increase their valuation of the 21-year-old remains to be seen and if they are, that could be a problem for the Blues after seeing other targets hijacked this summer already.

Also understand when Fofana signed new deal he was told #LCFC would listen to 'fair' offers in 2023. Leicester prefer to consider a sale next summer. #CFC hoping Fofana's openness to move may see Leicester soften a little on price. Not impossible but very challenging negotiation. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 1, 2022

Fofana just signed a new deal with Leicester in March and he was told by Leicester that they would listen to ‘fair’ offers in 2023 reports Jacobs. The Foxes would prefer to sell the Frenchman next summer as Chelsea faces very challenging negotiations during the current window for the centre-back.

Should Chelsea fail to land Fofana, they will move for RB Leipzig’s Josko Gvardiol reports Fabrizio Romano. The Premier League side had a direct meeting with Leipzig on Sunday to discuss swap deal ideas for the 20-year-old, as Boehly is ready to let Timo Werner go out on loan this summer.