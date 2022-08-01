Everton in talks over Chelsea striker who has worked with Lampard

Everton have entered talks to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi as Frank Lampard looks to replace Richarlison.

The Toffees sold the Brazilian to Tottenham this summer for £60m, as reported by Sky Sports, who played a huge role in keeping the Merseyside club up last season with his goals.

Many Everton fans were beginning to worry after some poor pre-season results and very few signings but last week Frank Lampard had Dwight McNeil and Ruben Vinagre join James Tarkowski as new arrivals in his squad.

Now Everton seem to have identified their replacement for Richarlison, as Football.London are reporting that the Toffees have begun negotiations over a permanent move for Batshuayi, who played under Lampard when he was in charge of Chelsea.

Batshuayi has never been able to cement his place in a Chelsea side since arriving from Marseille back in 2016 and has spent most of his time with the London club out on loan. The Belgian has had spells across Europe with the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palace and, most recently, Besiktas.

The 28-year-old has just one year left on his Chelsea contract and therefore, Everton could recruit the striker for a low fee but whether the Chelsea man is the right guy for a job that could include a relegation battle, remains in question.