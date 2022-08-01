Alexis Sanchez has Inter Milan contract terminated as potential move grows closer

When Alexis Sanchez was tearing up the Premier League in an Arsenal shirt or dazzling the fans at the Camp Nou it would have been very hard to predict that the forward would have two contracts terminated by the age of 33.

The Chilean is still not a very old player but his decline over the last few years since moving to Manchester United has made him look a lot older than he actually is. The 33-year-old has not even come close to hitting the heights he once reached in Italy and therefore, Sanchez’s contract at Inter Milan has now been terminated, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Sanchez spent three seasons at Inter, as he arrived initially on a loan deal from Manchester United, who terminated his contract later and the player joined the Nerazzurri for free.

The 33-year-old made 27 appearances last season for the Serie A side, scoring five goals for the club and assisting a further three. The Chilean is now a free agent again and could now complete a move to Marseille, a club he has been linked to.

There are others reports Fabrizio Romano, but the French club seems the most likely at present. Sanchez could be a good signing if the potential club can consistently get a tune out of the 33-year-old, but that has proven a difficult task for managers ever since the forward left the Emirates back in 2018.