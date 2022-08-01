Arsenal star set to seal transfer to Premier League club

Bernd Leno will soon become Fulham’s new goalkeeper after the club reaches a full agreement with Arsenal.

That’s according to transfer specialist and Caughtoffside columnist Fabrizio Romano who recently tweeted that Leno will soon feature between the sticks at Craven Cottage with his medical due to get underway.

The German international has been Arsenal’s number two keeper since the singing of Aaron Ramsdale at the beginning of last season.

Leno signed for the Gunners in June 2018 from German side Bayern Munich in a deal worth £22.5m (Transfermarkt) and has made 125 appearances during his 4-season stint at the Emirates.

However, the 6ft 3″ shot-stopper is looking for more game time.

As long as everything goes to plan with no hiccups, Leno will become Marco Silva’s fourth permanent signing after successfully completing deals for Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Kevin Mbabu.

Fulham’s current number one Marek Rodak played a key part in Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League, making 33 domestic appearances, and keeping 14 clean sheets.

However, Silva will be keen to secure a more prominent player between the posts as they hope to avoid relegation back into the Championship.

 

