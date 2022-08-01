Big transfer news from Elland Road as Leeds eye fantastic 80-goal striker

Leeds United are interested in a move for Southampton striker Che Adams.

The Yorkshire club want to add another striker to their squad and are willing to spend £10m on the 26-year-old, states Football Transfer Traven, who has been in the Premier League for the last three years, where the forward has scored 20 goals and assisted a further 10.

Adams was wanted at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa two years ago after Eddie Nketiah returned to Arsenal but that never materialised and now Jesse Marsch could look to recruit the Scotland international over the next few weeks.

Adams is a proven Premier League player and is able to play in a two up top if Marsch wanted to have both the 26-year-old and Patrick Bamford on the pitch at the same time. The Saints striker has scored 80 goals throughout his club and international career.

Whether Southampton are willing to sell Adams is unknown, as the Scotland international is a big player for Ralph Hasenhüttl and £10m seems very cheap for the 26-year-old but it is a deal Leeds could pursue in the near future.