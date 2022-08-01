Chelsea will reportedly not back down as the club try to negotiate a deal with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana.

That’s according to transfer specialist and Caughtoffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who said in a recent tweet that although Brendan Rodgers has said that the centre-back is not for sale, Chelsea have no intention of giving up.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers tells @owynnpa that Wesley Fofana is “not for sale”, very clear on club position – same as the board. ? #LCFC Chelsea have still no intention to give up and will try to negotiate again next week on Fofana/Gvardiol, both really difficult. #CFC pic.twitter.com/PXbRRxBSxa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2022

The 21-year-old has proven himself to be a promising young talent over the last couple of years at the King Power Stadium, making 35 Premier League appearances. However, the youngster spent the majority of last season on the bench.

With that being said, Leicester are clearly keen on keeping the centre-back in their squad after securing a new deal with Fofana, which will make him one of the Foxes until 2027.

Thomas Tuchel is in need of a defensive boost after losing centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and despite completing a deal for Kalodou Koulibaly earlier this summer, the Blues are still in the market for a top-class defender.

With Rodgers clearly not interested in Chelsea’s advances, the west London club will likely have to pay a pretty penny if they wish to secure the services of the French youngster.