Chelsea will reportedly not back down as the club try to negotiate a deal with Leicester City for Wesley Fofana.

That’s according to transfer specialist and Caughtoffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who said in a recent tweet that although Brendan Rodgers has said that the centre-back is not for sale, Chelsea have no intention of giving up.

The 21-year-old has proven himself to be a promising young talent over the last couple of years at the King Power Stadium, making 35 Premier League appearances.  However, the youngster spent the majority of last season on the bench.

With that being said, Leicester are clearly keen on keeping the centre-back in their squad after securing a new deal with Fofana, which will make him one of the Foxes until 2027.

Fofana (left) could join Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is in need of a defensive boost after losing centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, and despite completing a deal for Kalodou Koulibaly earlier this summer, the Blues are still in the market for a top-class defender.

With Rodgers clearly not interested in Chelsea’s advances, the west London club will likely have to pay a pretty penny if they wish to secure the services of the French youngster.

 

 

 

  1. Fofana is not for sale. If Leicester’s owners give in to the unwanted pressure from Chelski I suspect Rodgers will follow him through the door. The stakes are high

