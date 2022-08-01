Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals

Chelsea do not want to lose another defender.

The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times.

First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.

Keen to avoid a situation whereby he is left lacking options for his backline, according to a recent report from Nizaar Kinsella, Tuchel is not willing to allow Malang Sarr to join fellow Londoners Fulham until he has replaced the former Nice defender.

Fulham’s bid for Malang Sarr has been blocked so far because Chelsea need to sign defenders themselves: https://t.co/3XMxbz6Ykx #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 1, 2022

Sarr, 23, spent the 2020-21 season out on loan with Porto and although he was retained last campaign, after making just eight appearances in the Premier League, it is clear the 23-year-old is still some way off being a first-team regular.

MORE: Exclusive: Man United set for crunch talks over winger’s future

Failure to secure a move this summer, on loan or permanently, could see Sarr’s career stagnate even further, and that is something no fan would want to see.

Although there is still a lot of work to be done, according to Fabrizio Romano, one defender the Blues are keen on bringing in before the end of the window, is Leicester City’s, Wesley Fofana.