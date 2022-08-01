RB Leipzig pushing to win the race for Chelsea star

RB Leipzig are confident that they can agree a deal to re-sign Timo Werner from Chelsea as talks over a potential move continue.

The German club are now pushing more than Juventus and Newcastle to win the race for Werner after their meeting with the Premier League club on Sunday, states Fabrizio Romano.

According to Sky Sports, talks between the two clubs are running ‘at full speed’ and the Bundesliga club are exploring all possibilities to bring the German back, whether it be a loan or permanent deal.

Romano reports that Chelsea are still waiting to see if there’s room for a swap deal – which would include Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol – as the Blues continue to search for another centre-back.

Chelsea signed Werner two years ago from Leipzig after activating the German’s £45m release clause, but the 26-year-old has been unable to replicate the goal-scoring form that gained him plenty of interest before his move to Stamford Bridge.

Werner scored 93 goals and assisted 40 during his 158 games for Leipzig, which is a true reflection of the talent the forward possesses and he will be hoping to re-find that form ahead of the World Cup in November.

Werner is said to be keen on the move in order to be ready for the tournament in Qatar, which now seems to be getting closer but whether the deal is going to be a permanent one remains unknown.