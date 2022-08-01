Chelsea trying to hijack Man City’s move for 24-year-old EPL full-back

Chelsea are working around the clock trying to bring in new signings and although they have failed in several pursuits, according to recent reports, the Blues’ latest target is Brighton and Hove Albion full-back Marc Cucurella.

Ever since his arrival from Getafe 12 months ago, Cucurella, 24, has been a really good addition to Graham Potter’s Seagulls.

Undoubtedly one of the club’s most consistent performers, although the Spanish defender’s style of play sees him go relatively under the radar with fans, he is clearly highly regarded among club’s scouting departments.

Not only is Potter an obvious admirer of the 24-year-old, but so is Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City have been on the verge of signing the Brighton and Hove Albion number three for several weeks now, however, failure to reach a final agreement on the player’s potential transfer fee has seen talks grind to a halt, and according to recent reports, Chelsea are now looking to capitalise on their rivals’ commercial impasse.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims Chelsea are weighing up the possibility of making their domestic counterparts an offer in the hope of pipping Guardiola’s Citizens to the highly-rated Alella-born full-back’s signature.

The outlet’s report has also been backed up by leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Chelsea youth star Levi Colwill could form part of a complex deal that would see the 19-year-old move the other way.