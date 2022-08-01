Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move

Following the recent signing of Gabriel Jesus and contract renewal of Eddie Nketiah, it is unlikely that young forward Floarin Balogun would get the game time his development requires next season. Therefore, ahead of a crucial campaign for the Gunners, Mikel Arteta is understood to be on the verge of sanctioning a loan move to Ligue 1 side Reims, but according to recent reports, the young striker could have stayed in the Premier League had he not have turned down two approaches.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer guru and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who, via his SubStack, has reported that Balogun received offers from clubs in England’s top flight.

“Folarin Balogun has received two offers from Premier League clubs this summer,” Romano wrote in his column.

“But he is now close to signing for Reims on loan.”

Although Reims now seems to be the most likely destination for the 21-year-old, it would definitely have been interesting to see how he performed in the notoriously difficult Premier League.

Although the New York-born striker has only featured in 10 senior matches for the Gunners, he does have a decent record after scoring two goals and proving another assist.

The future certainly seems bright for the young striker and should he replicate teammate William Saliba’s impressive form in Ligue 1 last season, Arteta will definitely have another nice problem on his hands.