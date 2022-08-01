There is no doubt about it, despite there being just four weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo is still facing an uncertain future.

Although rumoured to want out of Old Trafford following the club’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League, Ronaldo and his high-profile agent Jorge Mendes, have struggled to find a potential buyer.

With the Red Devils digging their heels in and refusing to release the five-time Ballon d’Or winner from his two-year contract, of which one year remains, the next few weeks are going to be crucial for the Portuguese megastar.

Interestingly, although previously in talks with Chelsea and new owner Todd Boehly, as we exclusively reported at the time, the Blues were always unlikely to make a formal approach.

However, one person who suspects that could change before the transfer window closes at the start of next month is super-agent Jon Smith.

“He’s a very, very expensive addition and at the age of 37, he really is just one significant injury away from retirement,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“I am not convinced there are many clubs out there prepared to take that risk, especially when he would arrive with virtually no resale value.

“Although, as things stand, it does look like Ronaldo will be seeing out his contract at Old Trafford, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Todd Boehly take the bait if he finds himself still struggling to get deals over the line come the window’s final week.”

