Leicester City and Chelsea admire each other’s defenders and although potential deals are a long way off, the remainder of the summer window could see both sides swap centre-backs.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes are big fans of Chelsea academy graduate Levi Colwill, with the Blues equally as keen on Wesley Fofana.

“Wesley Fofana is highly rated by Thomas Tuchel, but Leicester currently want almost €90m for the defender,” Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside SubStack column.

“Negotiations are very difficult, with Leicester wanting to keep the Frenchman.

“Leicester are interested in Chelsea defender Levi Colwill, but as I understand, he has only been discussed in a separate deal at the moment.”

Both moves will be hard to conclude, especially for Fofana, who is without a doubt one of the most highly-rated centre-backs in the Premier League.

MORE: Exclusive: Man United set for crunch talks over winger’s future

Although the 21-year-old spent the majority of last season out injured after brutally breaking his leg 12 months ago, the upcoming 2022-23 campaign is set to see him make a much-needed return to his team’s backline.

Whether or not Rodgers will sanction a move for Fofana remains to be seen, but even though his potential arrival is being discussed separately, Chelsea will feel their rivals’ pursuit of Colwill could boost their chances of signing the former Saint-Etienne star.