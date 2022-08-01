Fans will know what the new 2022-23 season has in store for young Manchester United attacker Alejandro Garnacho soon.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims that although new manager Erik ten Hag has yet to decide whether or not to loan the young Argentine winger out, a decision is expected soon.

Garnacho, 18, is undoubtedly one of the brightest talents to come through the Red Devils’ prestigious youth academy in recent years.

Widely regarded as one of Europe’s most promising wide-attackers, Garnacho’s style of play, which has so far led him to directly contribute to 31 youth goals, could see him rival the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in the future.

MORE: Exclusive: 21-year-old Arsenal attacker rejects Premier League move

However, despite his impressive form during pre-season, the talented teenager could still find himself loaned out next season.

“There is a meeting scheduled between Garnacho’s agent and Manchester United in the coming weeks,” Romano told his SubStack readers.

“[…] This meeting will be to decide what’s best for Garnacho’s future, in terms of staying at the club or being sent out on loan. Manchester United are set to offer him a new contract, but he needs to play football.”

Failure to secure a loan move by the end of the summer transfer window would undoubtedly see Garnacho’s development come to a halt.

There is no denying his talent, but he is still some way off nailing down a regular starting spot and ten Hag will know that, so fans may well be expecting to see the South American loaned out before the end of the window.

Where do you think Garnacho will play his football next season? – Let us know in the comments.