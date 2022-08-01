Forget Gallagher: Crystal Palace line up move for another Chelsea star

Conor Gallagher took Selhurst Park and the Premier League by storm last season but having returned to Chelsea it is another Blues star Crystal Palace are lining up for this season.

Gallagher played 34 Premier League games for Palace last season, scoring eight goals and assisting a further three. The Englishman impressed many throughout his spell at Selhurst Park, one of which was Gareth Southgate, who called the midfielder up to the England squad last season.

The other is Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who looks ready to give the 22-year-old a chance this season to make a mark on his squad and has given the youngster plenty of minutes during pre-season.

Since Gallagher won’t be returning to Crystal Palace this summer, Patrick Vieira is keen to take Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea for a second spell at the club reports the Metro.

The England international spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Palace, making 24 Premier League appearances, 21 of which were in the starting 11 and turning in performances good enough to get into the England squad for the World Cup that summer.

The 26-year-old is still struggling to break into the Chelsea team and with just two years left on his contract, a move to Selhurst Park could help him find a top club if he is to be sold next summer.