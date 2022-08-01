Forget Timo Werner: Crystal Palace line up move for another Chelsea star

Although there are just four weeks left in this summer’s transfer window, Crystal Palace are plotting some ambitious moves.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim Patrick Vieira’s Eagles are keen on not one, but two, Chelsea players.

Striker Timo Werner is a leading candidate to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, with new Blues’ owner Todd Boehly believed to be fed up with the misfiring German, and although Palace are well in the mix, the Londoners are also keen on winger Callum Hudson-odoi.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who claims the Eagles are big admirers of both Werner and Callum Hudson-odoi, and have already begun talks over a surprise summer transfer over the latter.

Since forcing his way through the Blues’ youth academy and being promoted to the club’s senior first team in 2019, Hudson-odoi, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 126 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 38 goals along the way.

