“It’s disrespectful” – Gabby Agbonlahor blasts Newcastle as bid is made for star player

Newcastle United are keen to bring in at least one more big-name summer signing before the window closes at the start of next month.

The Magpies, led by manager Eddie Howe, are hopeful that next season will see them challenge, not only for a top half finish but also a European spot.

There is a lot of work still to be done by the Toon before they can get excited at the prospect of playing in Europe’s first, second or third tier, including this window’s recruitment.

Having already signed Sven Botman, Matt Targett and Nick Pope, the one area of the pitch the Magpies must reinforce is in the attack.

Whether or not Howe will push for a new striker remains to be seen, but one position he clearly feels he needs to add to is the attacking midfield role.

Keen to add some attacking creativity to his ranks, Howe is reportedly pursuing Leicester City’s James Maddison and have even offered as much as £40m.

However, one person who feels the Toon’s opening offer is well below par is former striker Gabby Agbonlahor.

“I think it’s disrespectful bidding £40 million for James Maddison,” Agbonlahor told TalkSPORT.

“I think the career he has had so far, and especially towards the second half of last season, he definitely deserved an England call.

“So, £40 million is disrespectful. But £60 million is about right. Still, if Leicester accepts £60 million, what does that say about them? And their aspirations this season?

“He should be a player that no amount of money you would sell him for. You would try to keep him and build on him during this coming season.

“They haven’t been busy in the market. They can’t afford to lose the likes of Fofana, Maddison and Barnes. They should be indispensable to the club.

“I think they will keep him. £60 million is about right, but for me, I would say to Newcastle ‘he’s not going anywhere unless you give me £80 million because he is that important to what we are trying to achieve.”