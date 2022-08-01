Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich faces uncertain future at Elland Road, according to Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 32-year-old appeared in 33 Premier League games last season but with new signings and Marsch preferring younger players in midfield, the future of Klich at Leeds is in doubt.

The Poland international was heavily criticized last season for his poor performances but maintained to start most of the games for Jesse Marsch.

The summer signings of Tyler Adams and Marc Roca and the emergence of youngster Archie Gray pushed Klich to the bench role for most of the pre-season games this summer. Marsch himself refused to comment on the future of Klich in the latest interview. “I don’t know yet,” he said when pressed on Klich’s status at the club.

“Listen, I really like Mateusz and his mentality has been great. He understandably really wants to go to the World Cup, which, you know, all of our guys are trying to figure out how it all fits and it’s an important four or five months for a lot of players.

“But I like having Mateusz here. He’s a great guy, and he’s put a lot into this. So we’ll see what happens.” – finished Marsch.