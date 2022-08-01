Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich faces uncertain future at Elland Road, according to Yorkshire Evening Post.
The 32-year-old appeared in 33 Premier League games last season but with new signings and Marsch preferring younger players in midfield, the future of Klich at Leeds is in doubt.
The Poland international was heavily criticized last season for his poor performances but maintained to start most of the games for Jesse Marsch.
“Listen, I really like Mateusz and his mentality has been great. He understandably really wants to go to the World Cup, which, you know, all of our guys are trying to figure out how it all fits and it’s an important four or five months for a lot of players.