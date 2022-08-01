Out-of-favour 25-year-old Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips could re-sign for newly promoted Premier League side Bournemouth.

According to a report by the Liverpool Echo, the Cherries are considering reigniting their interest for Phillips, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Bournemouth, helping them achieve promotion back into the Premier League.

The English defender has struggled to get any-game time ahead of Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, finding himself fifth in the pecking order.

The no-nonsense defender came to Klopp’s rescue during the 2020/21 campaign in which the Merseyside club finished third despite the squad being ravaged by injuries.

However, although Klopp has consistently praised the defender, the 25-year-old is unlikely to feature in many games for Liverpool.

The report by the Liverpool Echo also states that Liverpool have been anticipating Pillips exiting Anfield on a permanent transfer after setting an asking price of between £12m and £15m but would also be open to another loan deal.

A move to Bournemouth will be great for Pillips and the Cherries, who need another defender with just three young centre-backs, Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham and James Hill, on their books.

The English defender will undoubtedly get plenty of game-time as one of the Cherries.

Phillips is contracted until 2025 and has only made 24 senior appearances for Liverpool since his promotion from the youth academy in 2019.