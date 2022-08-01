Liverpool return to transfer market after Oxlade-Chamberlain injury blow

Liverpool have reportedly turned their attention back to the transfer market after losing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to a severe hamstring injury and are now eyeing up Inter Milan’s Hakan Calhanoglu.

That’s according to Calcio Mercato Web, who reports that Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of the Turkey international and was considering a move for the playmaker earlier this summer but has now been pushed to pursue a deal after Oxlade-Chamberlain limped off against Crystal Palace.

The 28-year-old was forced off the pitch during a friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore a fortnight ago, and Klopp offered an update when asked about the severity of the injury during his pre-FA Community Shield press conference:

“It’s a serious hamstring injury and it will take longer. But it’s a hamstring, and we all hate this word, we hate the injury, but anyway it happens from time to time and now Ox was the one.”

So back to the drawing board for Klopp, as it looks like Oxlade-Chamberlain could be out of action for a while.

The Turkish midfielder signed for Inter Milan from AC Milan on a three-year contract last summer and produced a strong debut season scoring seven goals and gaining 13 assists in 34 Serie A appearances.

However, it seems Calhanoglu’s Milan switch could be short-lived as the Reds look to offer the midfield star a chance to play in the Premier League as Oxlade-Chamberlain’s replacement.