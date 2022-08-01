Manchester City winger willing to wait for dream La Liga move

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is ‘prepared to wait’ until the end of the current season for a dream move to Barcelona, according to reports.

The star has been a key component of Pep Guardiola’s team in recent years, with his work rate, versatility and technique have allowed him to blossom in a free-flowing City system.

He had pined for a move away from the Etihad last season. However, a switch never materialised and he remained in the northwest where he collected his fourth Premier League title.

Yet according to a recent written report by Mundo Deportivo (as relayed via Sports Witness), the Portugal international is willing to wait a year to make his move after Blaugrana chiefs made it clear that financial disparities would hinder them in the current window.

The report states that Barcelona acknowledges a deal is unlikely this year due to their financial woes, despite Xavi being keen on the 27-year-old.

His arrival ‘would be dependent’ on Frenkie de Jong’s exit to Manchester United. It is thought that City would not be against a sale if an acceptable offer came in, and agent Jorge Mendes has warned his client that due to Barcelona’s need to register new players, the saga could rumble on for some time yet.