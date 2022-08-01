Manchester United are close to agreeing on a loan deal with Watford for 20-year-old right-back Ethan Laird.

According to a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the loan deal should be finalised this week, with Erik ten Hag reportedly happy with the youngster’s potential and attitude but feels he needs more game time.

Manchester United and Watford are prepared to complete the agreement for Ethan Laird on loan. Deal to be finalised this week. ? #MUFC Ten Hag, happy with his potential and attitude but Laird needs to play – Watford are intentioned to proceed with loan deal. pic.twitter.com/XtGTAOeliC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

The 20-year-old academy graduate is yet to make his Premier League debut for the Red Devils, and it looks like he will now have to wait longer.

A move to Vicarage road would be the right-back’s fourth loan move away from Old Trafford and his third Championship club.

The youngster started last season on loan to Swansea City before being recalled and joining Bournemouth in January for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, the youngster struggled to make a big enough impact to establish himself as one of the Cherries, only making four starts.

Diogo Dalot is expected to start next season as the first-choice right-back but will need to prove himself if he wishes to cement himself into the position.

Another loan deal will be perfect for the youngster, who can develop further with more game time before returning to making his first Premier League debut.