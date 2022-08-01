Moyes’ top target has been offered to Juventus and Inter Milan

West Ham FC
Posted by

Despite serious interest from West Ham, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic has been offered to both Juventus and Inter Milan.

This is according to Alfredo Pedulla, who has reported that both Italian clubs will make a decision over the next 48-72 hours on whether to sign the left wing-back and if not, the Serbian will most likely join West Ham.

Juve are the most interested states the journalist, which could be a big problem for David Moyes who has made the 29-year-old his top target this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
“It’s disrespectful” – Gabby Agbonlahor blasts Newcastle as bid is made for star player
Chelsea trying to hijack Man City’s move for 24-year-old EPL full-back
Liverpool defender could re-sign for English club

According to talkSPORT, West Ham are understood to be struggling to convince Kostic to join the London club this summer. The Hammers are willing to meet Frankfurt’s £16m asking price to lure him away from Germany but sources close to the 29-year-old claim that the Serbian is in two minds about making the move.

Frankfurt will compete in the Champions League during the upcoming campaign after winning the Europa League last season and that is a big sacrifice for the 29-year-old to make late into his career.

Juventus or Inter will be able to offer him that chance over West Ham and it is in their hands as to where Kostic plays next season. 

More Stories Filip Kostic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.