Champions League side Napoli could be forced to sell Piotr Zielinski in order to raise funds for new signings, according to Corriere di Verona.

Moyes is keen to bring another midfielder in the squad with Soucek going into the last 12 months of his contract.

Hammers only have Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek and Flynn Downes in central midfield and Zielinski could provide quality and depth in the middle of the pitch.

The Poland international would cost close to £33m and Napoli could really use the money for more re-inforcements this transfer window as they prepare for Champions League football next season.

Zielinski is a very versatile midfielder who could play further up the pitch and in central midfield. His goalscoring record is good as well and he is seen as very durable player, making more than 40 apps in every season since joining Napoli.