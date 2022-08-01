Newcastle increase offer to £50m for England international

Newcastle United have submitted a second bid for Leicester City’s James Maddison after seeing their opening offer rejected over the weekend.

The Magpies are willing to part ways with £50m for the England international and are waiting for the Foxes to respond to the bid reports Sky Sports. Eddie Howe made his interest in the midfielder official over the weekend, offering £40m for Maddison and this increase shows that the Newcastle boss has a desire to bring the 25-year-old to St. James’ Park for the new campaign.

BREAKING: Newcastle have made a second bid worth in the region of £50m for James Maddison ?pic.twitter.com/4i7jalxuXe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 1, 2022

Newcastle will continue negotiations with Leicester in the coming days and hope that a compromise on their asking price can be agreed upon, reports the Daily Mail.

That is said to be £60m, which Newcastle are not willing to pay says the report, with a deal for the 25-year-old likely to prove difficult to complete.

Newcastle have been given some encouragement that Maddison would be keen on a move and therefore will continue to pursue the Leicester midfielder, who is integral to his current side having made 133 Premier League appearances for the Foxes.