Nothing changes after Ronaldo’s return as Mendes will do everything he can to complete Old Trafford exit

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Manchester United starting 11 on Sunday as the Red Devils drew 1-1 with Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford.

This came after Ronaldo missed the entirety of Man United’s pre-season tour after asking to leave the club this summer, with the Portugal international having a meeting with the club last week to figure out how he can leave the Premier League side.

The 37-year-old wants to play in a team that can compete for the Champions League next season after United failed to qualify for the tournament but the problem for the superstar so far, is that no club of that stature wants to sign him.

Ronaldo returned to action yesterday playing 45 minutes against Vallecano. The Portuguese star then left Old Trafford early which caused some headlines, but according to the Daily Mail, several other players left the stadium early and it’s not something United are worried about or took issue with.

Despite this appearance, Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is still actively trying to find his client a new club before the end of the transfer window and will do ‘everything he can’ to make a move happen; even if United are standing firm by stating that the striker will stay, reports the Daily Mail.

Where Ronaldo will play next season is very uncertain but the way things are shaping up, it is highly unlikely the 37-year-old will be at Man United come the end of the transfer window.