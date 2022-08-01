Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly close to agreeing on a season-long loan deal with Villarreal for out-of-favour midfielder Giovani Lo Celso.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes who claim that a deal is closer than ever and that as long as there are no last-minute hiccups, then the Argentine will be a Villareal player with the La Liga club required to pay £12.6m (€15M) at the end of the loan.

There are reportedly a few details waiting to be completed, but an official announcement could be made at the beginning of next week.

Lo Celso has been poised to exit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium again this summer after the Argentina international failed to make it into Antonio Conte’s plans.

The 26-year-old joined Spurs from Real Betis in the summer of 2020 for £29m (Transfermarkt) after a successful season-long loan spell.

However, the midfielder made just 55 Premier League appearances for the north London club and, in January 2022, went back out on a 6-month loan to Villarreal, where he made 21 appearances scoring and assisting with one goal.

The Argentine clearly impressed Yellow Submarine boss Unai Emery, who is keen to get him back to La Ceramica.