Sevilla among clubs interested in 29-year-old Man United defender

Despite bringing in three new senior players, Manchester United’s summer transfer business is far from over yet.

The Red Devils, now managed by new boss Erik ten Hag, will know that the upcoming 2022-23 season presents multiple challenges.

Not only will ten Hag’s United squad be expected to perform better next time out, but the former Ajax gaffer must also find a way to balance his squad.

Despite already raiding his former club for defender Lisandro Martinez, as well as signing full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and free-agent Christian Eriksen, the Red Devils are not done yet.

Although the 20-time league winners could still make more signings, multiple outgoings are also expected.

Several young players, including Amad, could be loaned out, but one player tipped to move on permanently has been full-back, Alex Telles.

According to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil international could depart Old Trafford in ‘the next weeks’, with La Liga side Sevilla among those interested.

Alex Telles could leave Manchester United in the next weeks. Porto are not interested despite rumours, while Sevilla are among 2/3 clubs keeping tabs on Telles. ??? #MUFC Deal depends on Manchester United to cover part of the salary. To be discussed soon. pic.twitter.com/Yo5yULon8t — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

Should the Red Devils reach an agreement regarding Telles’ wages, which according to Sportrac, see him earn over £90,000-per week, then there is no reason why the 29-year-old cannot be the first big-name casualty of ten Hag’s new era.

Since joining United from Porto two years ago, Telles, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 50 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to nine goals along the way.