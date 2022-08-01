Video: Koulibaly calls Chelsea legend for permission to use shirt number

The number 26 shirt at Chelsea is synonymous with club legend John Terry but it will now be on the back of the Blues’ new signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international will be the first player to wear the shirt since Terry left the club back in 2017 and called the former Chelsea captain to ask permission to use the number, as the former Napoli man has worn it throughout most of his career.

Koulibaly put a clip of the pair’s conversation on his social media channels and it will provide some wholesome content for Blues fans as the Chelsea legend grants the centre-back use of his old number.