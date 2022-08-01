West Ham working on agreement to sign £50m-valued star

West Ham are still interested in signing Lille’s Amadou Onana and are working towards making a deal happen.

That’s according to West Ham insiders, Claret & Hugh, who report that David Moyes personally has his heart set on signing the Belgium international, who could cost the Hammers around €60m (£50m).

The insiders state that the Premier League club are still attempting to agree a deal for Onana and hope to have brought the 20-year-old in by the end of the current transfer window, with the Irons looking to pay around €40m to Lille.

Onana’s contract with Lille expires in 2026, therefore the French club has a lot of ground to stand on. The Belgian international has been at the club since 2021 but has made big strides ever since.

West Ham are also looking at bringing in a left-sided player this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic. Claret and Hugh state that the midfielder has taken priority for now as the deal for the Serbian is proving difficult to make.