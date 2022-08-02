Gary Lineker forced to delete EURO 2022 tweet after backlash

Sunday was a huge day for English football as the Lionesses were victorious over Germany in the Women’s EURO 2022 final at Wembley

The tournament held by the winning nation was a massive success, with large turnouts for matches and Wembley was packed to the rafters on Sunday to witness the country’s women bring home their first major trophy.

The final ended 2-1 to England in a thrilling match that went to extra time before Chloe Kelly’s late goal saw the Lionesses through to victory. The Manchester City star celebrated by taking off her shirt, which led to a controversial tweet from football pundit Gary Lineker, who has been forced to delete the tweet ever since.

Amidst all the celebrations Lineker tweeted that ‘Kelly is England’s hero, bra none’, in reference to the England forward’s celebration.

The Match of the Day host ended up deleting his tweet after a backlash against his comments from fans and pundits, with the former Everton and Tottenham star explaining that it was ‘just a play on words given the celebration’.

An example of this can be seen in the response from Journalist Flo Lloyd-Hughes, who wrote: “Ew. From a man that has had so much power and influence and never used it to support women’s football. Yikes!”

Ew. From a man that has had so much power and influence and never used it to support women’s football. Yikes! https://t.co/BgqRAnx4c5 — Flo Lloyd-Hughes (@FloydTweet) July 31, 2022

That was one of many but others were more supportive of Lineker, with some commenters arguing that it was just a joke that they thought was ‘superb’, with another saying ‘hats off’ to the former footballer for thinking of the pun.

Throughout the match, Lineker was full of support for the Lionesses and praised forward Beth Mead for becoming the fifth English player to win the Golden Boot at a major international tournament but that one tweet put him in a bit of hot water with many people.