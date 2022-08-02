Liverpool to face major competition for Bellingham next summer

Jude Bellingham is a name high on Liverpool’s list of targets with many Liverpool journalists expecting the Reds to make a move for the England star next summer.

Jurgen Klopp never replaced Gini Wijnaldum when the Dutchman left last summer but the German did eye up a move for Aurelien Tchouameni during the current window before Real Madrid stepped in and signed the French international.

The latest update on Klopp’s pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star came last week, with Football Insider reporting that Liverpool chiefs have a growing belief they will succeed in signing their long-term midfield target and an agreement may even be reached within weeks.

However, just like Tchouameni, Real Madrid are ready to challenge the Reds in their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund man, reports El Periodico.

Real’s midfield three of Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are coming to the end of their careers and Los Blancos have already begun the process of replacing the legendary trio.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have been recruited over the last two summers and Bellingham looks like he could be the third and final piece of the puzzle.

Carlo Ancelotti will face a battle for the 19-year-old from Liverpool but the La Liga giants will always be confident in getting their man, as it looks like it could be an expensive deal to complete.