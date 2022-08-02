Man United and Chelsea monitoring the future of Premier League legend

The story of Jamie Vardy is a remarkable one as the striker has gone from non-league football to Premier League winner and legend.

The 35-year-old was part of the 2016 Leicester City team that shocked the world by winning the Premier League and the Englishman has gone on to make 270 appearances in England’s top division, scoring an impressive 133 goals and assisting a further 40.

Vardy’s story, however, isn’t finished as a big move could still be on the horizon as his time at Leicester could be coming to an end. The striker’s current deal is due to expire next year and new talks are yet to take place, with Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers indicating earlier this year that the club would assess the 35-year-old’s future this summer.

According to 90min, Leicester need to sell some players to bring new faces in and stay within financial fair play regulations, but with Kasper Schmeichel moving to Nice and talks ongoing over the possible departures of Wesley Fofana and James Maddison, it remains to be seen if the Foxes would be willing to part with Vardy.

A number of clubs including Chelsea and Manchester United are monitoring the Premier League legend’s situation states the report and it would make more sense for the club to part ways with Vardy rather than younger stars such as Maddison and Fofana.

Chelsea and United are currently looking for strikers but whether Vardy would be a starter at these clubs remains unknown – although a backup role is highly likely.

This would be a sensational story should a move come to fruition as Vardy’s underdog tale could potentially have another chapter.