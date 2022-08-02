La Liga side’s move for Man United star set to be completed soon

Sevilla are closing in on signing Alex Telles from Manchester United on loan.

The left-back was the subject of interest for many clubs but it is the La Liga side that are set to win the race reports Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian has agreed to move to Sevilla and the agreement is set to be completed very soon.

The two clubs need to sort out the final details of the move, with the deal depending on Man United covering part of the 29-year-old’s salary states Romano.

Sevilla are closing on Alex Telles deal with Manchester United. The player has accepted the destination and the agreement is set to be completed. ??? #MUFC It’s matter of final details discussed between clubs. Work in progress. pic.twitter.com/zqG0phebj3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

Telles joined United in 2020 from Porto but was unable to tie down a starting spot in the Red Devils’ starting 11. New Man United boss Erik ten Hag has already brought in the left-back’s replacement, in the form of Tyrell Malacia, who will be looking to push Luke Shaw for a starting spot during the upcoming season.

Although Telles’ move is a loan deal, it is highly likely that he has played his last game for Man United. The contract details of his Sevilla move are unknown but it could include a buy option, which would work out cheaper for the La Liga side rather than making a permanent switch this summer.