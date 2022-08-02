West Ham United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Maxwel Cornet from Burnley.

Cornet’s Burnley contract is understood to contain a £17.5m release clause – which the Hammers could end up activating – but faces competition from other Premier League clubs such as Everton, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, reports the Guardian.

David Moyes wants to sign a left-sided attacker and is struggling to convince Filip Kostic to join his side from Eintracht Frankfurt due to the German club’s presence in next season’s Champions League and therefore, has turned to alternative options.

According to the Guardian, West Ham are trying to negotiate a lower fee with Burnley at present, which could leave them open to the prospect of being beaten by a rival Premier League club who are willing to pay the 25-year-old’s release clause.

According to talkSPORT, the Magpies are one club ready to trigger the £17.5m release clause in Cornet’s Clarets contract in order to steal a march on their rival suitors from the Premier League.

As for the others, Everton have had a bid to take Cornet on loan rejected by Burnley and have signed his teammate Dwight McNeil instead; while the 25-year-old failed to agree personal terms with Nottingham Forest resulting in that move collapsing; Chelsea also considered a move for the forward earlier in the transfer window but have failed to make their interest official with a bid, states the report.

Therefore, it looks like it could be a battle between West Ham and Newcastle for the Burnley star, with the Hammers making strides towards a deal.