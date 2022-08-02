Aaron Ramsey ends Juventus hoodoo and joins French club on free transfer

Aaron Ramsey’s Juventus nightmare has come to an end after the Welsh star joined French giants Nice on a free transfer.

As per the club’s official website, the Caerphilly-born hero has linked up with the south coast side on a three-year deal as he seeks pastures new ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with his nation set to take on England in three months’ time in Qatar.

Ramsey had joined the ‘Old Lady’ on a four-year contract back in 2019 after a stellar 11-year spell at Arsenal saw him become one of the most prolific goalscoring midfielders on the planet.

But just three years into his deal and only 70 appearances later, the star has terminated his contract ahead of time in order to join Lucien Favre’s men as he embarks on a new challenge.

Ramsey famously decided to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers on loan last January after making just three league appearances for Juventus in the first half of the season, but failed to make a mark in the blue half of Glasgow – and despite scoring in the Old Firm derby against Celtic, his time at Ibrox will always be remembered for his Europa League penalty shootout miss which ultimately lost Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men the trophy.

It is hoped that ahead of his next challenge with Nice, the experience Wales international will finally get his career back on track.