Aaron Ramsey ends Juventus hoodoo and joins French club on free transfer

Aaron Ramsey’s Juventus nightmare has come to an end after the Welsh star joined French giants Nice on a free transfer.
As per the club’s official website, the Caerphilly-born hero has linked up with the south coast side on a three-year deal as he seeks pastures new ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with his nation set to take on England in three months’ time in Qatar.
Ramsey had joined the ‘Old Lady’ on a four-year contract back in 2019 after a stellar 11-year spell at Arsenal saw him become one of the most prolific goalscoring midfielders on the planet.
But just three years into his deal and only 70 appearances later, the star has terminated his contract ahead of time in order to join Lucien Favre’s men as he embarks on a new challenge.
It is hoped that ahead of his next challenge with Nice, the experience Wales international will finally get his career back on track.