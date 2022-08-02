Arsenal star set for £8m exit with Fulham medical arranged

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to end his four-year stay at the Emirates Stadium with a move across London to Premier League outfit Fulham, with a medical booked ahead of an £8m move to Craven Cottage.

Leno, 30, signed for the Gunners in a £22.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen back in 2018 after a series of impressive performances for Die Werkself and the German national team.

However, the German’s performance levels dipped across the years, and he has found playing time hard over the past year after Aaron Ramsdale burst onto the scene following his move from Sheffield United.

Leno has been pining for a move away from the club ever since, and The Daily Mail claims that Fulham have finally agreed a fee with Mikel Arteta’s men to bring him to west London following their promotion from the Championship last season.

Arsenal had been holding out for a fee closer to £12m to before considering a departure, but given that Leno is in the final year of his contract, a substantially lower fee appears to have been agreed.

Boss Marco Silva wanted an upgrade on current goalkeeping duo Paulo Gazzaniga and Marek Rodak ahead of the gruelling schedule which has seen them relegated in their last two Premier League campaigns.