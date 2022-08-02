Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is willing to take a significant pay cut to leave the club this summer.

Bellerin spent last season on loan at Real Betis, after falling out of favour at Arsenal.

The Spanish right-back was once a regular at The Emirates, but has now fallen down the pecking order at the club.

A permanent move away is likely best for his development, and according to ABC Sevilla, Bellerin is willing to take a significant pay cut to leave the club this summer.

The report claims that Bellerin wants to leave Arsenal to re-join Real Betis, and is actively pushing to secure a move to the Spanish club.

The issue many players signing for Premier League clubs have is that they offer extortionate wages. Of course, this is great for the player at the time, but if they fall out of favour at the club they sign for, it makes it difficult for them to find a move.

Ben White has deputised at right-back during pre-season, so it’s pretty clear that Bellerin isn’t in Mikel Arteta’s plans at Arsenal.