Brighton have Marc Cucurella replacement lined up as Chelsea deal nears completion

Brighton and Hove Albion have already earmarked former Manchester City left-back Angelino as their Marc Cucurella replacement with the Spanish star set to depart for Chelsea.

That’s according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg, who states that the Seagulls are interested in bringing the 25-year-old RB Leipzig star to the AMEX Stadium ahead of his fellow countryman’s departure to Stamford Bridge for a fee of around £50m.

West Ham are also said to be following the Angelino situation with interest of their own, while German side Hoffenheim are also hoping to take him on a loan deal as they seek a replacement for recently departed star David Raum – who incidentally joined Leipzig on Sunday.

Cucurella had been linked with the Premier League champions after a deal taking Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal had created an opening in the left-back department at the Etihad Stadium.

But according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside, their hesitation to pay the £50m asking price that Brighton set ended their interest in the former Barcelona star, and as a result, Chelsea have now swooped in for his services.

Having already signed Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips and Julian Alvarez this summer, City are unlikely to stop there and defensive alternatives could be sought after.