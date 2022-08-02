West Ham fans will be overjoyed by reports that they could be set to sign Benfica midfielder Julian Weigl on a cut-price deal ahead of the new Premier League season – with Real Madrid star and Germany icon Toni Kroos once touting the star to become world class.

The Hammers registered a seventh-placed finish last season, and were unlucky not to finish higher as David Moyes’ men took the Premier League by storm as one of the tough-to-beat sides in the division.

They ultimately tailed off towards the end as it was obvious that more top-quality squad depth was needed if they were to qualify for the top four under the Scot.

But that could change according to Portuguese outlet Record, who claim that the Benfica star could move to the London Stadium for just £12.5million.

Weigl was one of the first names in Thomas Tuchel’s side when the current Chelsea boss was in charge of the Bundesliga giants and Kroos described the then-youngster as a world class talent, but he failed to kick on and a move to the Estadio da Luz prevailed instead.

With Alex Kral failing to impress and Mark Noble retiring, there is a spot available for central midfield improvements at the London Stadium – and if Kroos’ comments are anything to go by, Weigl could well be a valued addition in east London.

The report further states that they could be rivalled by German duo Borussia Monchengladbach and Eintracht Frankfurt alongside Italian champions AC Milan.